Argos creates 150 permanent tech jobs to support digital growth

Boost for retailer

Argos is searching for 150 permanent technology and digital specialists who can support its growing digital business and make shopping even better and more convenient for customers.

Argos develops its own technology, rather than buying it in. In a rapidly changing consumer environment, this enables it to develop innovative solutions such as nationwide same-day Fast Trackdelivery and Fast Track store collection at more than 850 stores, to serve customers quickly and conveniently. It also enables the company to have dedicated software engineers to work on new projects and future innovations.

The new tech roles range from graduate right up to principal level and include software development engineers, software engineering managers, machine learning engineers, Big Data engineers and product managers. Recruits will get the opportunity to work with a range of emerging technologies, including Java 8, Kotlin, Hadoop, Spark, Python, Kafka and React.

John Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Argos, said: “It’s great to see a British business like Argos leading in tech. Around 60 per cent of our business today starts online and over 70 per cent of those sales are on mobile devices. This investment in our people will ensure we remain at the forefront of retail technology.

“Creating 150 new permanent tech roles demonstrates the importance we place on growing and nurturing our own tech talent, ensuring Argos is a fantastic place to shop for our customers. We’re excited by what our teams are achieving so far and we’re looking for more people who not only want to build today’s tech, but also to think big and create new experiences and functionality that our customers don’t even know they want yet.”