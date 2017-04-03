Are you being lied to about your laptops battery life?

Take a look

A study which was conducted by consumer group Which? Has found some laptop brands have less than half the battery life that’s promised on the box.

Apple’s very own Macbook Pro was the only one to live up to its 10-hour battery life in the test.

Models such as Dell, Acer, Lenovo and HP only had around half the battery power the firms advertised.

Ben Wood from CCS Insight, told the BBC: “Battery life metrics on consumer electronics devices such as laptops are typically measured in optimum conditions, which maximise performance,”

“There are lots of variables when it comes to real world use such as how bright the screen is and what applications you are using, which can have a major impact on battery performance.”