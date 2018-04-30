Apple's next to be $450 iPhone SE2?

Know all about it here

Rumour mill is abuzz that Apple is now going to release ‘iPhone SE2’, just two years after the first iPhone SE was released.

With a rumored price tag of $450, the SE 2 will use Apple’s A10 Fusion chip. The current iPhone SE uses the A9.

According to a Forbes report, the upcoming iPhone SE2 will feature the exact same body as the 2012-era iPhone 5 and the 2016-made iPhone SE. The iPhone SE may also have 2G of RAM, according to separate reports, and can come with two storage options, 32GB and 128GB.

IMany believe that the iPhone SE2 will be released at Apple’s Worldwide Developers’ Conference in June.