Apple unveils red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, to go on sale tomorrow

Hours after a leak suggested that Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus would be next to receive the Product RED treatment, Apple has just confirmed the development.

As part of Apple’s work with Product Red— an organization that campaigns to fight HIV and AIDS in Africa— both phones will sport a beautiful glass enclosure, with a matching aluminum band and a sleek black front.

The special edition RED iPhone will be available to order online in select countries tomorrow, and in stores beginning April 13.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition will be available in 64GB and 256GB models starting at an Apple retail price of $699 (US) from apple.com

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of Apple’s leadership in and commitment to the AIDS fight since the beginning of (RED) in 2006,” said Deborah Dugan, (RED)’s CEO.

Last year iPhone had launched its first red iPhone 7 as a special edition line to raise funds and promote charity RED’s efforts to fight HIV and AIDS.

There’s no Product RED version of the iPhone X.