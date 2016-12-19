Apple set to contest European Commission's tax ruling this week

Here’s why

Apple is set to appeal European Commission ruling ordering to tech giant to stump up €13bn (£11bn) in back taxes.

Earlier this year, the EU regulator lashed out at Apple’s tax deal, deeming it illegal and asking it to pay up the record penalty to Ireland - where it’s European headquarters are based.

The standard rate of corporate tax in Ireland is 12.5 per cent. The commission said that Apple’s corporation tax bill was significantly lesser than other businesses.

In a statement this morning, the Irish finance ministry said: “The European Commission has signalled its intention to publish the Final Decision in the Apple State aid case. This was sent to Ireland at the end of August.

“Ireland does not accept the Commission’s analysis, which is why we have lodged an application with the General Court of the European Union to annul the whole Decision.

“Ireland did not give favourable tax treatment to Apple - the full amount of tax was paid in this case and no State aid was provided. Ireland does not do deals with taxpayers.”

Apple’s general counsel Bruce Sewell told Reuters: “Apple is not an outlier in any sense that matters to the law. Apple is a convenient target because it generates lots of headlines.”