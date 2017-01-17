Apple raises its App Store prices

Why the sudden hike in prices?

Apple is set to put up its prices in its App Store in the UK, India and Turkey.

UK costs will now match the US which means anything in the store costing $0.99 will cost 99p.

This represents a 25 per cent increase over the last currency conversion, which was 79p.

Apple said: “Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business,”

“These factors vary from region to region and over time.”

The rise will also affect in-app purchases, subscription charges will not change.

India will see prices rise to 80 rupees, this is a 33 per cent increase than the previous cost of 60 rupees.

Turkey’s prices will differ from 2.69 lira to 3.49, this is a rise of 30 per cent.

The price changes will take place over the next seven days.