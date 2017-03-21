Apple launches red iPhone 7

Are you an Apple fan?

Apple has launched a range a of new products, this includes a red iPhone 7, a bigger iPhone SE and a cheaper iPad.

The red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be available on March 24 with a price tag of £699. The new colour comes as part of Apple’s Product Red Campaign.

This features a range of red products and Apple will make a contribution from every purchase to the Global Fund for HIV and AIDS programmes.

Apple has currently generated over $130m (£104m) through the project.

Other items in the range include red cases, a red iPod shuffle, nano and touch, red Beats products and a red Apple Watch sport band.

As well as the new colour making an appearance, Apple also made the decision to make some changes to its Iphone SE range. The handset will now come with 32GB or 126GB of storage and can already be purchased from the firms website.

The original version had available storage of 16GB or 64GB, these can no longer be purchased.

The final product Apple has launched is a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad which has a starting price of £399. This is down from the iPad Pro’s price of £549. This new piece of tech comes with a retina display and features a split screen.

