This is what the Apple boss had to say…

Tech giant Apple is “very optimistic” about post-Brexit UK, the boss told the Prime Minister.

Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook met the PM at 10 Downing Street, he said he believes the UK will be “just fine” once its outside the European Union.

Apple are also planning to build a new headquarters in London.

The news comes as the US Chamber of Commerce said US firms had been delaying any UK investment.

Its head of international affairs, Myron Brilliant, told the BBC that companies were worried about rules on future trade deals.

Despite this though, Cook said at the meeting with the PM: “We’re a big believer in the UK - we think you’ll be just fine.”

“Yes, there will be bumps in the road along the way but the UK’s going to be fine.”

As well as this, Apple said in a statement: “We are proud that Apple’s innovation and growth now supports nearly 300,000 jobs across the UK. “

Apple’s new headquarters are set to be placed in the redeveloped Battersea Power Station. The company also said last year that they would be moving 1,600 staff there in 2021.