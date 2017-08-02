Apple hints iPhone 8 will launch in September

Biggest indication yet

Apple revealed their third quarter results and future forecasts last night which gave the biggest indication that the iPhone 8 will indeed go on sale in September.

The tech giant unveiled strong quarter four forecasts, spanning July to September, which suggests that the new iPhone will be released on time.

The company forecasts that revenue will be between $49bn and $52bn in the fourth quarter following guidance for its fiscal 2017, much higher than the $45.4bn in quarter three.

The so-called 10th anniversary iPhone 8 launch has been surrounded with speculation, some analysts suggested the phone would be delayed and would not be released until October, November or even 2018.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said in a statement: “We hosted an incredibly successful Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and we’re very excited about the advances in iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS coming this fall.”

The new model is expected to introduce radical new features such as brighter and more colorful OLED display, edge-to-edge screens and augmented reality capabilities.

The choice of colours are also said to be limited to just monochrome colours, just matt black, gloss black, and silvery white.

The iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus are also expected to be unveiled alongside with basic specs update and improvements on last year’s 7 and 7 plus and is likely start at a cheaper price and the iPhone 8.