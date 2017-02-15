Apple could replace iPhone home button with fingerprint screen scanner

New tech?

A newly published patent has revealed that Apple is looking at fitting a fingerprint scanner beneath the screen of its phones, this would mean it could completely get rid of its separate home button.

The patent, which was purchased by Apple details a system of using LEDs hidden underneath the screen, this would detect finger position and scan its surface to be able to read a finger print.

Apple said in the newly reassigned patent: “When the fingerprint is placed upon the transparent substrate, the sensing IR diodes within the display panel sense patterned IR light reflected off grooves of the fingerprint surface.”

“This patterned IR light is relayed to the output processor as a bitmap where it is processed to determine the fingerprint surface’s unique pattern. Because the display panel can sense IR light, the display panel is able to perform surface profile determination when the display panel is not emitting visible light.”