Apple broke antitrust rules with iPhone deals?

Here’s what Japanese watchdog said

Apple has been forced to change iPhone sales contracts after Japanese regulators said that tech giant may have breached antitrust rules by forcing mobile service providers to sell its iPhones cheaply and charge higher monthly fees, denying consumers a fair choice.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said that Apple had forced Japan’s three biggest mobile service providers— NTT Docomo Inc , KDDI Corp and SoftBank Group Corp— to offer subsidies and sell iPhones at a discount.

“Obliging carriers to offer subsidies (for iPhones) could have prevented the carriers from offering lower monthly charges and restricted competition,” the FTC added.