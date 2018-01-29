Amazon UK creating 400 new jobs at new Rugby fulfilment centre

Expanding operations in the Midlands

Amazon UK today announced plans to open a new distribution centre in the Midlands, which will increase its 2,500-strong workforce by 400 new jobs.

The company said its new fulfilment centre at Rugby, which will be the fourth Amazon fulfillment center in the region, would open up a variety of positions including engineers and HR and IT specialists.

Amazon’s UK director of customer fulfilment Stefano Perego said: “We are delighted to expand our operations in the Midlands where we already have a dedicated workforce of more than 2,500 people at fulfilment centres in Rugeley, Coalville and Daventry,”

“We are thrilled to begin recruitment for 400 new permanent roles in Rugby with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

The investment decision has been welcomed by local MP Mark Pawey. “The decision demonstrates the ever increasing strength of our thriving local economy and the confidence that business has in our area,” Pawey said.