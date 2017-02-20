Amazon to create 5,000 UK jobs

Tech giant renews commitment to the UK

Amazon is creating more than 5,000 new full-time jobs in the UK and is launching a new apprentice programme to offer 1,000 work placements this year.

The roles include software developers, engineers and technicians at its head office, at its customer service centre in Edinburgh and its new fashion photography studio in Shoreditch, east London.

More than 1,500 jobs will be based at its development centres in Cambridge, Edinburgh and London. The projects staff will work include voice-recognition tool Alexa, drone delivery service Prime Air and Prime Video.

The tech giant is also set to open a15-storey head office in Shoreditch, near the so-called Silicon Roundabout, later this year.