Amazon teams with Marriott hotels for this experience

Amazon.com has now teamed up with the world’s largest hotel operator, Marriott International, to help increase guest access to amenities with Alexa, through its voice-powered device Echo.

The company said the partnership will start this summer at Marriott’s select properties. The system can be customized to include key guest information, allows guests to request services like housekeeping or room service, among other services.

Marriott had reportedly been testing devices from Amazon and Apple as it wanted to add voice controls to hotel rooms around the world.