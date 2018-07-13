Amazon boss to charge $200,000 to blast you into space?

Find out here

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company plans to charge amateur explorers between $200,000 to $300,000 for a trip into space next year, according to sources with knowledge of the plans.

The space tourism company had earlier made public the general design of the vehicle - comprising a launch rocket and detachable passenger capsule - but has been tight-lipped on production status and ticket prices. Potential customers and the aerospace industry have been eager to know the cost of a ticket on Blue Origin’s New Shepard space vehicle.

Blue Origin representatives did not respond to requests for comment on its programs and pricing strategy.