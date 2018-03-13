Almost a third of consumers plan for new AI home devices

Appetite for home AI strongest in Asia and emerging markets

Almost a third (32%) of consumers surveyed globally by PwC plan to buy an AI device including robots or automated assistants, with retailers watching closely as ‘voice commerce’ develops in the home.

The findings are published today in PwC’s Global Consumer Insights survey, which assesses the shopping behaviour, habits and expectations of over 22,000 consumers in 27 countries.

The study reports that 10 per cent of respondents already own artificial intelligence (AI) devices, such as robots and automated personal assistants like Amazon Echo or Google Home, and 32 per cent said they plan to buy one. Both consumer and retailer habits and offerings still need time to adapt however, to make the most of the new voice commerce channel.

Interest in the devices is strongest amongst consumers in emerging economies including China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. Demand is generally lower in developed countries. Brazilian and Chinese consumers surveyed are twice as likely (59% and 52 per cent respectively) to plan to own an AI device, as their American (25%), British (24%) or French (25%) peers. Italy and Poland also showed strong interest with around 40 per cent of respondents planning to buy an AI device.

Across all markets, early adopters of AI devices tend to be men, aged 18-34, who are open to collaborative consumption, less likely to take action to reduce the risk of online security issues and fraud, and less price conscious.

John Maxwell, Global Consumer Markets leader, PwC, comments:

“AI is moving very rapidly into the consumer and retail sectors. Consumers are shifting their shopping behaviours. As soon as they want something, they can order it, rather than think about it until their next shopping trip. Within two to three years AI could revolutionise how companies profile, segment and serve customers.”