Addison Lee on an expansion drive, launches global service

British car service investing £65m for its London and New York operations

Premium British car service Addison Lee has announced plans of launching a global service by allowing bookings, through its app, in over 100 cities worldwide.

To support this expansion, the premium group is investing £65m of additional fleet for its London and New York operations. It is using an operating leasing model to invest in a range of brands, including Ford, Mercedes and Cadillacs.

Confirming this development, Andy Boland, Addison Lee’s chief executive, told media: “Addison Lee is investing in product, fleet and businesses to help build the international premium car service our corporate customers want.”

Addison Lee said “premium service levels are guaranteed” through its affiliate network of 5,000 partners.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Addison Lee’s licence to operate in London had been extended by another five years by TfL.