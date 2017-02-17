Abacus e-Media’s Webvision Cloud makes the British Media Award 2017 shortlist

Who will win?

The Webvision Cloud customer experience by Abacus e-media had been nominated for Technology Provider of the Year.

The awards will highlight the best in business across the entire media industry.

The nomination shows the strength of the platform, it’s also become a game changer for businesses of all sizes. This includes SMEs, it helps build a successful digital publishing operation using state of the art cloud technology.

The Webvision Cloud went live in September 2016 with Cabinet Maker and Gasworld, the platform has helped customers increase the value of their content and sponsorship revenue, this includes native advertising and microsites.

A queue of ten further websites are set to launch in H1 2017.

Daniel Murphy, Commercial Director at Abacus e-Media, said: “We are delighted with the results we are seeing from the platform in such a short space of time, from increased subscription sales and renewals, to new revenue generated from innovative sponsorship opportunities that business users can create. Webvision Cloud is all about connecting your content with your community, and building audience loyalty that you can monetise.”



The results are set to be announced on the 3 May 2017 at the London Hilton Park Lane.

For more information on Abacus e-Media’s Customer Experience Management – Webvision Cloud click here