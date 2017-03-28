6 in 10 people claim they never use AI at work

More than half (57 per cent) of UK consumers regularly use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the home, with one in ten saying they use the self-learning technology all the time. Still, many consumers are unaware of AI’s influence at home and in the workplace. Nearly half of consumers (43 per cent) claim they never use AI in the home and over half of the respondents (56 per cent) say they do not use AI in the workplace, despite high adoption of AI-assisted technologies and applications.

This is according to the State of AI 2017 report, commissioned by AI software company InsideSales.com, which explores consumer attitudes towards AI technologies at home and in the workplace.

The survey reveals that nearly one in ten business users dislike or hate the use of AI at work (nine per cent), with 39 per cent claiming AI will limit their jobs prospects. Meanwhile, nearly one quarter of consumers (24 per cent) say AI in the workplace means that they will likely be working with robots as their co-workers or even their boss.

“The use of AI at work continues to be controversial as many people are concerned about the impact this technology may have on their careers,” said Martin Moran, managing director of international at InsideSales.com. “However, we are seeing a growing acceptance of AI and many people acknowledge the benefits of AI can have in our lives. Interestingly, consumers are more receptive to the use of AI when it is seamlessly integrated into their everyday applications, not as a physical robot.

“Medical advancements, robots taking over dangerous jobs, automation of mundane tasks are some of the key benefits that AI can bring to people in all walks of life. Many in the UK have also wised up to the idea that AI offers huge potential in key industry sectors, from engineering to customer service, from marketing to sales.”