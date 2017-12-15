UK fintech beginning to take market share

New study shows

Ogury, the mobile data platform, today released its Mobile Banking Study 2017 - an analysis of over 1,265,000 mobile users active during July - September 2017 in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

The study reveals that UK fintechs are increasing their market share amongst mobile banking users, with 8.8 per cent having downloaded at least one retail bank and fintech app during the period. Despite this, however, the UK’s adoption lags the US and Spain.

Of all fintech companies analysed, PayPal is dominant, suggesting that digital-payment services are currently doing more to disrupt the banking market than new challenger banks.

One of the most developed fintech markets is international money transfer, where UK-based TransferWise is a standout performer, registering in the top two money transfer providers in each territory bar Italy, where it placed third. This included number one spots for money transfer providers in the UK, France, and Spain.

Fintech growing in influence