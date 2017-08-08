Tech giant Google sacks employee who wrote a controversial memo about workplace diversity

Here’s why

A Google employee who wrote a controversial memo about women staff, citing the biological differences as to why less women are at the top has been fired.

The Software engineer who wrote the paper called, “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” said “the abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership.”

“We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism.”

The memo was shared amongst staff over the weekend had received many messages of their gratitude. US media has named the engineer as James Damore however, Google has not confirmed this.

The chief executive, Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff that the software engineer has broken Google’s ‘Code of Conduct’.

The BBC reported that Pichai said the memo advances “harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.”

Adding: “To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK.

“It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct, which expects ‘each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination.”