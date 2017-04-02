Tech firm Xilinx to invest £3.8m in research centre in Edinburgh

Here’s the deal

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that US tech firm Xilinx is investing £3.38m in to its specialist research centre in Edinburgh creating 12 new positions and protecting 30 current roles.

Scottish Enterprise is supporting the venture by giving a £1m research and development grant. They are developing communications technologies around 5G.

Sturgeon said: “The USA is Scotland’s top source of inward investment and Xilinx Inc is another example of a leading technology company harnessing our highly educated and skilled workforce.”

“This is fantastic news for this specialist sector in Scotland with new jobs being created and existing ones protected.”

“It also demonstrates our strength and expertise in developing these state-of-the-art technologies.”

She added: “We are committed to building on these successes and attracting more companies to invest and expand here.”

“That is why next week I’ll travel to the United States to promote trade and investment between our two countries.”