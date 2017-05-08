Tech firm expected to be valued at £800m in bumper London float

This is what they said

Major tech firm Alfa Financial Software is preparing to float on the London Stock Exchange in June and is valued at more than £800m, the firm provides software for Mercedes and Barlcays.

Andrew Page, executive chairman said: “Alfa has established itself as a world class technology company with a market leading position in asset finance, which is a substantial global market with many structural growth drivers.”

“Many promising growth opportunities have been identified which Alfa is uniquely placed to capitalise upon going forward.”

The firm’s headquarters are based in London and they employ around 250 employees across four offices globally.

They have grown 32 per cent from last year and saw full year’s revenue of £73.3m. Adjusted earnings before tax and interest was a healthy £32.8m.