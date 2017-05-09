Team Sky’s Chris Froome deliberately rammed by driver his bike is ‘totalled’

Here’s what happened

Team Sky’s Chris Froome was out cycling this morning in France and was deliberately rammed by an impatient driver.

Team Sky will be taking part in this year’s 104th Tour de France starting in July. They have so far won three Tour de France titles and the team are preparing to win their fourth title this year.

Chris Froome said on Twitter: “Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m okay Bike totaled. Driver kept going!”