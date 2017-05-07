Talk Talk shareholders brace for cuts to dividend pay-out

Heres’ why

Telecoms giant Talk Talk are to announce their preliminary year end results although dividend pay-outs could be cut.

According to the Sunday Times, analysts have warned that the founder Sir Charles Dunstone might have to cut dividend pay-outs to enable Talk Talk to build their customer base by cutting their prices.

The company’s customer service ratings have slumped with poor ratings. Yahoo finance has said that the report might suggest revenues are down by nearly two per cent with revenues of £1.8bn.

Apparently, the cut to shareholders could be prevented as Talk Talk could potentially gain a windfall of compensation from BT due the use of the Openreach infrastructure.

Chief executive Baroness Dido Harding is to step down next week and managing director Tristia Harrison will jump in the seat. Dunstone is to become the executive chairman in May.