Syria: France warns US against “war footing”

French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault Thursday warned against military action against the Syrian regime based on a “rush of blood” by Donald Trump.

This comes after 70 innocent women and 20 children were killed in a chemical weapons attack that may have contained sarin gas.

Thursday Turkey said that after conducting post-mortems on those killed that they have found undisputed evidence that they were killed by chemical weapons. After Tuesday’s chemical weapons attack 32 victims were sent to Turkey and three have since died.

Medecins Sans Frontieres said that it treated people with dilated pupils, muscles spasms along with involuntary defecation “consistent with exposure to neuro-toxic agents such as Sarin.”

Ayrault has Thursday accused Washington of sending mixed messages over their response of the alleged war crimes being committed by Assad’s regime.

France the US and the UK are wanting a UN resolution to condemn the attack although there is resistance from Russia.

Ayrault said: “France is still seeking to talk with its partners on the Security Council, especially the permanent members, and Russia in particular.”

“The first stage is to get a resolution vote and above all to restart peace negotiations in Geneva.”

“It is not to go in ourselves, under the pretext that the US president may have a rush of blood to the head, and get onto a war footing.”

President Trump said Wednesday that Assad’s regime has gone “beyond a red line” with the suspected chemical attack.

Nikki Haley the US ambassador to the UN warned that the US “could be compelled to act” should the UN fails to respond.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson warned that Assad regime must “pay a price” should it be found that they did do the attack. The UK seems to be waiting to see which route Trump is going to take as Johnson firmly believes that the Assad regime was behind the chemical weapons attack.

Johnson who is in Sarajevo told reporters: “It is very important to try first to get out a UN resolution,” before any unilateral action is to be taken.

Johnson added: “I cannot understand how anybody on the UN security council could fail to sign up to a motion condemning the actions of the regime that is almost certainly responsible for that crime.”

Thursday that Syrian regime firmly denied being behind any chemical attack.