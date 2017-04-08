Swedish terror attack: Police confirm ‘technical device’ found in lorry

Sweden terror attack: The latest

Swedish police Saturday have confirmed that a suspect device has been discovered inside the lorry which killed four people injuring many more.

Dan Eliasson the national police commissioner said that a “technical device” was found on the driver’s seat of the lorry. He continued to say it is impossible to know what it is adding “it shouldn’t be there.”

A 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan who is an Isis sympathiser remains in custody and it has been revealed that he was known to the security services.

The commissioner added that the suspect is only seen as a “marginal character,” but believe he is behind the terror attack. Eliasson said: “Nothing points to the fact that we have the wrong person, on the contrary suspicions have strengthened as the investigation has progressed.”

“We still cannot rule out that more people are involved.”

Stefan Lofven the Swedish prime minister has said it was a terrorist attack and borders have now been tightened.