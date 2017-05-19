Swedish prosecutors drop rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

This is why

Swedish prosecutors are dropping the investigation of the allegation of rape against Julian Assange the Wikileaks founder, ending a 7-year legal stand-off.

Assange who is 45 has lived at the Ecuadorean Embassy in Knightsbridge, London since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over the alleged allegation of rape.

Assange feared that Sweden would in fact hand him over to the United States as they want to prosecute him over the wikiLeaks publication of thousands of classified and sensitive military documents.

The Swedish prosecutor said in a statement: “Director of Public Prosecution, Ms Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape by Julian Assange.”

Assange posted this picture of him on his Twitter account just after the announcement.

However, the Metropolitan Police said that Assange is still wanted for a “much less serious” offence as he is wanted for breach of bail in June 2012.

UK refuses to confirm or deny whether it has already received a US extradition warrant for Julian Assange. Focus now moves to UK. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 19, 2017

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: “Following today’s decision by the Director of Public Prosecution, Ms Marianne Ny, in relation to the Swedish authorities investigation into Julian Assange the Metropolitan Police Service’s position is:

“Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on the 29 June 2012. The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy.

“Whilst Mr Assange was wanted on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for an extremely serious offence, the MPS response reflected the serious nature of that crime. Now that the situation has changed and the Swedish authorities have discontinued their investigation into that matter, Mr Assange remains wanted for a much less serious offence. The MPS will provide a level of resourcing which is proportionate to that offence.

“The MPS will not comment further on the operational plan.

“The priority for the MPS must continue to be arresting those who are currently wanted in the Capital in connection with serious violent or sexual offences for the protection of Londoners.”

WikiLeaks hit back posting this tweet:

UK states it will arrest Assange regardless & refuses to confirm or deny whether it has already received an extradition request from the US. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 19, 2017

Assange’s Swedish lawyer, per Samuelsson filed a new motion calling for his client’s arrest warrant to be lifted last month, he cited a comment made by the US attorney general, Jeff Sessions the arrest of Assange “is a priority.”

Samuelsson said to Agence France Presse: “This implies that we can now demonstrate that the US has a will to take action. This is why we ask for the arrest warrant to be cancelled so that Julian Assange can fly to Ecuador and enjoy his political asylum.”

Jeff Sessions the US attorney general said last month that arresting Assange is “priority,” he said to reporters: “This is a matter that’s gone beyond anything I’m aware of.”

“We have professionals that have been in the security business of the United States for many years that are shocked by the number of leaks and some of them are quite serious.”

“So yes, it is a priority.”

