Swedish PM: Stockholm truck incident is a "terror attack"

Police in Sweden have said that a truck has driven into crowds of people in a busy shopping street killing at least two and many injured in Drottninggatan, central Stockholm. Police have said that it was “deliberate” attack.

The Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven has said that everything indicates to this being “a terror attack” confirmed that one person have been arrested.

Local media is saying that the truck was either “hijacked” or “stolen” earlier Friday.

A witness, Leif Arnmar who was at work in the department store told Swedish national broadcaster SVT: “There is total confusion. I do not know how many are injured - many people are totally shocked.”

Swedish radio broadcaster SVT has reported that three people have been killed in the crash and shots have been fired.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardener cited security sources saying that “shots have also reportedly been fired in another part of the city,” and “it is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.”

It is thought that the separate shooting incident is about 20 minutes away from where the attack took place.

Swedish paper Aftonbladet has said that one eye witness said she saw “hundreds of people” running for their lives.

A witness, Dimitris, described the panic when they saw the truck “I went to the main street when a big truck came out of nowhere. I could not see if anyone was driving it but it got out of control. I saw at least two being run over. I ran as fast as I could from there.”

Witnesses have also reported to local media that the truck drove into a shop window and people are on the ground.

Helicopters, police and ambulances are on the scene and armed police have cordoned the area off.

