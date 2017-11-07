Survey reveals UK's happiness levels have risen post Brexit vote

However, the data from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland stays flat

The UK’s life satisfaction ratings have improved since voting for Brexit last year, states the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today.

There were also statistically significant increases in life satisfaction, happiness and the proportion of people reporting that they felt their lives were worthwhile.

ONS reportedly obtained the data from over 100,000 adult British residents.

Over the year, there have been “various situations of uncertainty” like new prime minister, a vote to leave the EU and several terror attacks. However, thereport finds that the average life satisfaction in the UK between July 2016 and June 2017 was 7.7 out of 10 for life satisfaction, 7.5 for happiness and 7.9 for feeling that life is worthwhile.

While all these wellbeing figures are record highs for England, there has reportedly been no significant improvements in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Matthew Steel from the ONS said: “Today’s figures, the first to be based on a full year of data since the EU referendum, show small increases in how people in the UK rate their life satisfaction, happiness and feelings that the things they do in life are worthwhile.”

“The improvements were driven by England - the only country where quality of life ratings got better over the last year,” Steel added.

