Stylus announces the new appointment of Simon Long as global CRO 

Innovation research and advisory company Stylus has announced the appointment of Simon Long as its new global chief revenue officer.

Long will be responsible for developing commercial strategy and processes across Stylus’ membership and bespoke advisory services. He will also be tasked with identifying business opportunities across Europe, USA and Asia, working closely with Stylus’ local offices. He will report to CEO and founder Marc Worth.

Long is a seasoned business leader with more than 20 years’ experience in domestic and international B2B and B2C sales positions. He joins Stylus from Nielsen Sport where as head of business development for UK and Ireland, he worked with rights holders, media platforms and brands, using insights and data to unlock growth.

Prior to this, Long held board roles at the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) as CCO and at sports events promoter North One Sport as CEO. He also worked in a variety of international sales and marketing roles at Diageo.

Marc Worth said: “Simon joins Stylus at a key time of growth and expansion for the business. His track record of building commercially valuable brands and business solutions, allied to his international experience, make him ideally suited to driving continued growth at Stylus”.

Long added: “Stylus is a fascinating business with a deep understanding of the key trends that are shaping consumer lifestyle, product and engagement. With its ability to anticipate and respond to an ever faster changing consumer, media and business landscape, Stylus’ cross-industry approach is uniquely appealing”.

The news follows the announcement last month that Stylus has expanded into Latin America with a Brazil offering. Stylus currently operates in London, Miami, New York, Melbourne, Singapore and Tokyo.