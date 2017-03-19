Sturgeon: Independent Scotland could keep the pound

Scotlands First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister said on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, if Scotland votes for independence, staying with sterling will be the “starting point.”

Mrs Sturgeon also said Scotland will be applying for full EU membership meaning they may have to change their currency to the euro.

She said: “The starting point for consideration is that Scotland would use the pound,”

“It’s our currency, it’s a fully tradeable international currency; but as I am sure you know I have a growth committee right now looking at a plan for the economic future of Scotland, but also looking in detail at currency options for Scotland.”

She added: “The starting point of our considerations is that Scotland uses the pound, it is our currency as much as it is the currency of anywhere else.”

Alex Salmond had said last week, that Scotland might drop the pound however, in an interview last week Mr Salmond said that Scotland could establish their own currency. He had also ruled out joining the euro.

New members of the EU are asked as a condition of joining to: “take on and implement effectively the obligations of membership, including adherence to the aims of political, economic and monetary union”

Alfonso Dastis, Spain’s Foreign Minister said if Scotland were to be independent they “would have to join the queue, meet the requirements, go through the recognised negotiating system and the end result will be whatever those negotiations produce”.

Mrs Sturgeon said there “was no queue for joining” the EU.