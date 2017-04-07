Sturgeon criticises the Daily Mail over ‘Legs-it’ sexism row

The latest

The Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon hit back at the Daily Mail’s “Legs-it” story and said: “it’s not something we should just laugh off.”

Sturgeon appeared at the Women in the World conference in New York Thursday and said: “I tried not to overreact.”

“No matter how much progress women have made and are making, it’s a vivid illustration of how much more we still have to achieve.”

She added: “This tendency to reduce women to body parts or to what they wear or what their hair looks like is not innocent and it’s not something we should just laugh off.”

Yvette Cooper MP tweeted: “It’s 2017. Two women’s decisions will determine if United Kingdom continues to exist. And front page news is their lower limbs. Obviously.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “It’s 2017. This sexism must be consigned to history. Shame on the Daily Mail.”

A spokesman for the Daily Mail said: “For goodness sake, get a life!”

“Sarah Vine’s piece, which was flagged as light-hearted, was a side-bar alongside a serious political story.”