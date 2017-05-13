Spy agency GCHQ tweet a poem as NHS is paralysed

Bad timing?

Britain’s spy agency, GCHQ posted a poem to their 50,000 followers about keeping Britain safe as a cyber-attack is paralysing the NHS.

At 3:23 Firday GCHQ posted this poem in a tweet: “We’re an intelligence agency known as GCHQ.”

“Carrying on our mission from Bletchley in World War 2.

“Based in Cheltenham, Manchester, Scarborough and Bude.

“We work against cyber threats, terrorist and those up to no good.

“Because keeping Britain safe is what we do.”

Minutes later National Cyber Security Centre tweeted “We are aware of cyber incident and we are working with @NHSDigitaland the @NCA_UK to investigate.” To which GCHQ retweeted.

GCHQ then sent out another tweet saying: “It’s a good job we’re better at keeping Britain safe than writing limericks… “

A spokesperson for GCHQ declined to comment.

People took to twitter posting their response to GCHQ’s extremely bad timing of their tweet and the unprecedented cyber-attack that has crippled the NHS.

People are clearly bemused.

