Spanish gunship enters Gibraltar’s waters illegally

What happened?

With Brexit tensions rising over the British territory, Tuesday a Spanish gunship the Infanta Christina made an illegal incursion into Gibraltar’s territorial waters.

The Spanish foreign minister, Alfonso Dastis only yesterday said to the UK not to “lose tempers” after the EU last week effectively gave Spain powers over Gibraltar’s future during the Brexit negotiations.

The British Royal Navy has said they told the Spanish gunship to leave British territorial waters. This now comes to the seventh incident of this kind, just this year.

Illegal incursion into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters by Spanish Navy patrol ship Infanta Cristina this afternoon.

This weekend Lord Howard the former Conservative leader told the Sophie Ridge show that: “Thirty-five years ago this week, another woman prime minister sent a task force half way across the world to defend the freedom of another small group of British people against another Spanish-speaking country.

“I’m absolutely certain that our current prime minister will show the same resolve in standing by the people of Gibraltar.”

A Downing Street spokesman said Monday: “All that Lord Howard was trying to establish is the resolve that we will have to protect the rights of Gibraltar and its sovereignty.”

However, Downing Street also said Monday that they will not be sending a task force to Gibraltar.