Small Business Advice Week (SBAW) will enter its 14th year this September. Set up to maximise the potential of the UK’s thriving SME industry, this week is here to help the UK’s 4.5m SMEs thrive in tough times.

The theme for 2017 is growth and productivity, with the week set to see leading experts and businesses provide all important advice on how SMEs can maximize growth and productivity in 2018.

Considering the economic uncertainty created by Brexit, the key partners of SBAW will be discussing valuable recommendations, to guide SMEs to confidence in how to optimise their enterprises.

This year’s key partners include The Institute of Chartered Accountants for England and Wales (ICAEW), EDF Energy, RateSetter, XLN, D-Link, 123 Reg, Kashflow, 9Spokes, and Barracuda. With insight from leading professionals, a host of matters will be covered. Accounting, online presence and security will all come into question.

In a recent speech by Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, he offered some words of encouragement to forward-thinking businesses: “While the most productive companies have continued to innovate, others have become slower at adopting those innovations. Speeding up the rate of take-up of new inventions and processes… would provide a significant boost to overall productivity growth.”

Whilst accumulating popular support from key industry players, SBAW has also gained support from parliament, with former Prime Minister David Cameron championing the event.

Philippa Kelly, manager of financial services at ICAEW said: “This year we have partnered with Small Business Advice Week to provide support and assurance to SMEs across the UK. We will be providing insight and advice into all things accountancy, showing you don’t need a team of in-house accountants to maximise the financial efficiency of your business.”

With 99 per cent of all business in the UK being classified as small or medium, despite international conglomerates continuing to grab the headlines, SBAW is here to champion the unsung backbone of the UK economy.