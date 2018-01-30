Slow feedback is biggest frustration for jobseekers in the UK

As cited by over half of candidates

UK businesses are missing out on top talent because they are alienating candidates with poor communication and long hiring practices, new research from Robert Half UK reveals.

A poll of 1,000 jobseekers found that the biggest frustration with job applications is slow feedback from prospective employers about their progress through the application process. This was cited by over half (52 per cent) of candidates.

What are your biggest frustrations about the recruitment process when applying for a new role?

Slow feedback to get an update about where I stand in the recruitment process 52% Poor communication about the required steps in the recruitment process 44% Delayed decision-making 39% Doing multiple job interviews with the same employer 35% Keeping track of multiple job opportunities with different employers 33% Difficulties scheduling interviews 23% Lack of transparency on rewards and benefits 19% Changing role requirements 16% Disappointment with contractual terms 15%

*Mutliple responses permitted.

When professionals are looking for a new job, they do so actively with almost half (46 per cent) of jobseekers applying for ten roles or more at the same time. However, in a market where 93 per cent of businesses say they find it challenging to source skilled talent, they need to act fast or risk losing talent. The research indicates that seven in ten jobseekers (71 per cent) regularly receive multiple job offers when searching for work, with 35 per cent “often” or “always” getting more than one job offer at one time.

“With increasing concerns around a growing skills gap and top talent in short supply, businesses can’t afford to alienate prospective employees with drawn-out interview processes,” commented Matt Weston, Director at Robert Half UK.