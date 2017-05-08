Skanska UK chief is stepping down after 25 years at the firm

Here’s what he said

Mike Putman the chief executive of Skanska UK has been with the firm for more than 25 years and been the chief for seven years.

Putman will take on non-executive roles including to stay with Skanska UK as a non-executive.

Putman said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time leading an amazing organisation, with amazing people. I am very proud of the inclusive and caring culture we have created over the last few years, which I believe is unique in the UK.”

“I am also excited about the next phase of my career, while maintaining strong links with Skanska.”

Gregor Craig will become the new chief executive for the company.