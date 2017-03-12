Sister Sledge: Joni Sledge has died aged 60

International Womens Day Celebration 2016

Joni Sledge was found dead at her home by a friend on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, she was aged 60.

Biff Warren the publicist for Sister Sledge said: “a cause of death has not been established and that Sledge had not been ill.”

The Sledge family said in a statement: “On yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin.”

Their famous song was “We are family, I got all my sisters with me” which broke out in 1979, the group was formed the group in 1971. Millions of copies were sold and they were nominated for Grammy.

Sister Sledge also sang We are family in 2015 for Pope Francis.