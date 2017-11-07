Sir Richard Branson meets the best of the UK’s next generation of entrepreneurial talent

Entrepreneurs get the chance to quiz Branson and scoop £5,000 for their business

The regional winners of Voom Pitch, the UK and Ireland’s biggest business pitching competition, have recently enjoyed an exclusive brunch in London with Sir Richard Branson. As well as having the opportunity to discuss their business idea with the English magnate, each company owner also collected their £5,000 in competition winnings to help drive their business to the next level.

The winning business ideas, ranging from a breastfeeding device which tracks real-time information on a baby’s feed, to an online platform that allows people to rent out spare space for others to use as storage, to a vegan meat alternative made from jackfruit, all impressed the judges with their clear business proposition.

The Voom Pitch competitions were held on the Voom Bus in the city centres of London, Dublin, Belfast, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

The Voom Tour is the first time that Voom Pitch has hit the road in search of the best new business ideas. It’s designed to help the brightest and the best companies to perfect their pitching ahead of the national competition in 2018. In addition, the Voom Bus offers free and exclusive 1-on-1s with leading experts such as LinkedIn, Crowdfunder, Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAEW), Virgin StartUp and JCDecaux.

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said: “The Voom Tour is seeking out brilliant entrepreneurs and ideas to help break down the barriers to business success. The aim is to help them put aside their fears and take the next steps on what could be the most significant journey of their business life. It was certainly inspiring to meet the winners of the Voom Pitch so far.”