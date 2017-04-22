Sir Eric Pickles MP quits

GE2017 the latest

Sir Eric Pickles is to stand down as Brentwood and Ongar MP after 25 years. Pickles is also the former Conservative Party chairman and served as secretary for communities and local government from 2010 until 2015.

His is the third senior high profile MP to stand down this week, seeing Alan Johnson and then George Osborne.

Pickles has said that he will “miss it dreadfully” but there comes a point when it must end.

Pickles wrote on twitter:

Looking forward to #GE2017 as a canvasser, not a candidate. Thank you Brentwood and Ongar for your support and friendship over 25 years pic.twitter.com/gMN3ZeDEQL