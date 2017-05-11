Simply Business is honoured in final of the European business awards

This is what they had to say

Simply Business, one of the UK’s biggest business insurance brokers with over 425,000 policy holders, has been honoured in the Grand Final of this year’s European Business Awards sponsored by RSM, at an exclusive awards ceremony held in Dubrovnik attended by prominent businesses leaders and European ambassadors on 4 May.

Simply Business, based in London, has been recognised as one of the top ten in Europe for the Employer of the Year Award and the honour comes at the end of a year-long journey for the company which began when the competition engaged with over 33,000 companies from 34 countries at the entry stage in spring last year.

During the year, it was chosen as a national champion, took part in a public vote that generated almost 250,000 votes from people across the globe, and was named a Ruban d’Honneur finalist in February. For being one of the top ten in its field, Simply Business was honoured at the Gala ceremony, which celebrated Europe’s best.

Fiona McSwein, chief customer officer at Simply Business, said: “We are very proud to be chosen as one of the top employers in Europe. The European Business Awards programme is widely recognised as one of the most challenging competitions in Europe presided over by an esteemed panel of international judges.”

“Using our award-winning data and technology capabilities, we’re able to provide our customers with the best possible experience. However, our most important asset has always been our people, and we believe that happy employees give the best service. “

Simply Business was also crowned ‘Best Company to Work for’ by The Sunday Times for the second consecutive year in 2016. Specialising in sole traders, small businesses and SMEs, Simply Business is growing at an average annual rate of 20 per cent, placing premiums of over £93m. The business was acquired from Aquiline Capital Partners in March this year by the US insurance business travelers for £490m, the final stage of its launch for the US SME and small business insurance market.

Adrian Tripp, chief executive officer of the European Business Awards said: “These companies are Europe’s best. They demonstrateinnovation, ethics and financial success and are brilliant examples of the growth potential for European business in a competitive global marketplace. Together they are creating a better future for us all. Huge congratulations to Simply Business for their success.”

Jean Stephens, chief executive officer of RSM International, the sixth largest global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, and long-term sponsors of the awards, said: “At RSM, we believe it is important to champion business excellence as successful and thriving companies are an integral force in driving growth and stimulating economies. The Ruban D’Honneur recipients and overall category winners have demonstrated extraordinary entrepreneurialism, innovation, leadership and business acumen. All those involved are a credit to their country and we wish them every success for the future.”

RSM, with a presence in 42 European countries, has been a sponsor of the European Business Awards since its inception. The competition’s primary purpose is to celebrate and promote business excellence, and support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Additional sponsors and partners of the Awards include ELITE and PR Newswire. Further support on the night of the Awards came from SDL and Sysdoc.