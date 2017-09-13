SendinBlue Secures $36m in funding

Deal demonstrates demand for digital marketing software

Led by Partech Ventures, new funds will drive aggressive product development and further global team expansion

SendinBlue, the leading international digital marketing suite for small businesses, announced today $36 million in funding. Partech Ventures led the Series B round which will expand product offerings and support an initial 100 hires across offices in Seattle, Paris, and Noida, India, more than doubling the SendinBlue global footprint. Since its founding in 2012, SendinBlue has rapidly scaled its solution globally — with more than 50,000 users on its platform — to meet the demand for an all-in-one solution for SMBs to better engage customers through multi-channel relationship-based marketing interactions.

“This funding is a testament to SendinBlue’s unique position in the digital marketing landscape and will be used to further our momentum as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Armand Thiberge, CEO of SendinBlue. “We understand that today’s small business marketer needs an easy-to-use solution to power their digital campaigns. Incorporating new, innovative marketing channels into SendinBlue’s user-friendly interface will empower SMBs to efficiently implement advanced marketing campaigns previously reserved for enterprise teams. With the support of Partech Ventures, we’ll execute our aggressive product roadmap to solidify our position as a best-of-breed marketing and advertising technology stack.”

Every month, campaigns sent through the SendinBlue platform reach 300 million customers in 140 countries and more than 10 languages. In the UK alone, SendinBlue has experienced more than 100 percent year-over-year increase. UK is one of the three most important markets of SendinBlue with the U.S and France. Globally, SendinBlue expects to grow revenue more than nine times by 2021.

“With just $1 million in outside investment to date, the company has grown its customer base more than 100 percent every year and achieved profitability. That kind of success only comes from an extraordinary team with a visionary product,” said Mark Menell, General Partner at Partech Ventures. “Small businesses need increasingly sophisticated solutions without the price tag or the learning curve of enterprise tools, and SendinBlue’s digital marketing suite fills that void in the marketplace. The company’s ability to democratize advanced digital marketing for SMBs through an easy-to-use SaaS platform is a strategic addition to the Partech portfolio.”