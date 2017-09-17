Security threat on British Airways plane bound for London surrounded by police

Here’s what happened

A British Airways plane was surrounded by police at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris Sunday morning, due to a security threat to the flight.

Passengers were escorted off the plane and all baggage was checked and searched by police dogs, before it was allowed to take off.

Entrepreneur James Anderson, said on Twitter: “On British Airways flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles.

“Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft. We will all be led off the aircraft & baggage searched in due course.

“Everybody’s been individually searched by armed officers and given all clear. Now hold luggage being searched by dogs.”

The flight eventually took off three hours later after security checks.