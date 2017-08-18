Second terror attack in Spain following Barcelona attack that killed 13

Police shot five suspects

Spanish police have killed five suspected terrorists who ran over people in the southern seaside town of Cambrils in the early hours of this morning, following the earlier van attack in Barcelona.

Dos atentados en España en menos de 10 horas; uno en Barcelona capital y otro en Cambrils, Tarragona. pic.twitter.com/rPQb9qkGq0 — Nueva Alerta (@NuevaAlerta) August 18, 2017

Police said six civilians and a police officer were hurt after attackers drove an Audi A3 into them in the town 68 miles south-west of Barcelona, one is said to be in a critical condition. Mayor Cami Mendoza said the suspects focused their attack on the narrow path that leads to Cambrils’ boardwalk.

The suspects in Camrils were shot dead by police as they fled their vehicle which had over-turned during the attack. They were reportedly wearing explosive belts and the bomb squad carried out several controlled explosions the police said.

Vídeo: Cuatro terroristas han sido abatidos, uno ha resultado herido. pic.twitter.com/tYVizOEPHI — Nueva Alerta (@NuevaAlerta) August 18, 2017

Joan Marc Serra Salinas, a 21-year-old waiter, told Sky News he heard many gunshots - adding: “And shouting. And more shouting. I jumped onto the beach and didn’t move.”

The Catalan government says the two attacks are linked.

In #Cambrilspolice operation underway possibly linked to the attack in #Barcelona. Ppl told to get off the streets. pic.twitter.com/D6JXfAb1jQ — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) August 17, 2017

The second attack came after 13 people were killed and about 100 were injured when a van mounted the pavement and ploughed into crowdsdown the pedestrian boulevard of Las Ramblas in Barcelona at 4.30pm GMT yesterday. The vehicle travelled down the popular tourist destination for more than 500 metres before stopping, the driver then fled the scene on foot.

Kevin Kwast, who is on holiday in Barcelona with his family, told the BBCs: “I was eating with my family in La Boqueria market very near where the crash occurred.

“Hundreds of people started stampeding through the market… we started running with them going outside right into where casualties were already on the ground.

“Police pushed us into a money transfer shop and we’ve been sheltering there for over an hour.”

Three people have now been arrested in connection to the attack in Barcelona but a manhunt is underway as the driver is still at large.

Spain’s PM Mariano Rajoy described events as a ‘jihadist attack’, which soIslamic State have claimed responsibility for.

Rajoy has announced three days of national morning and a minute’s silence will be held later today.

On Wednesday there was an explosion at a house in the tiny town of Alcanar, 200km south of Barcelona killing one person and injuring 16.

Senior police official Josep Lluis Trapero said the blast was related to the van attack in Barcelona, and that those in the house were attempting to ‘prepare an explosive device’.

This story is being updated…