Scottish independence referendum: PM says focus needs to be on Brexit

What did the PM say?

The Prime Minister, Theresa May has refused to agree to the second Scottish independence referendum before spring 2019, saying “now is not the time” as focus should be on the Brexit deal.

May has said it would be “unfair” to hold a vote until the UK’s future relationship with the EU is made clear.

The PMs Scottish Secretary, David Mundell, tweeted the following:

Edinburgh Agreement made 2014 #indyreflegal, fair & decisive. @NicolaSturgeon’s demand for preBexit #indyref2 not fair and can’t be agreed — David Mundell (@DavidMundellDCT) March 16, 2017

May said her sole focus at the moment is to seek the best possible deal for the UK in Brexit negotiations with the EU.

She said: “So when the SNP government say that now is the time to start talking about a second independence referendum, I say that just at this point all of our energies should be focused on our negotiations with the European Union about our future relationship.”

“To be talking about an independence referendum would I think make it more difficult for us to be able to get the right deal for Scotland and the right deal for the UK.”

She also stated that the country needs to be “working together, not pulling apart”.