Sainsbury’s to launch Argos click and collect service

Argos’s owner Sainsbury’s is to roll out an Argos click and collect service in 100 of its convenience stores, it has been announced.

Sainsbury’s unveiled plans to roll out the click and collect service following a successful trial in six Sainsbury’s Local stores.

The click and collect service allows customers to pick up Argos and Tu clothing products at Sainsbury’s convenience stores and is part of a major expansion programme that has also seen the introduction of Argos Digital stores within Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s chief executive, Mike Coupe, said: “More customers than ever are ordering online and choosing to collect from a store, which makes their lives easier and frees up their valuable time.

“Offering the Argos Click & Collect service in Sainsbury’s Local stores makes it even more convenient for our customers to buy our products.”

The supermarket giant acquired Argos and Habitat owner Home retail Group last year for £1.4bn.

Sainsbury’s currently has 100 Argos digital ‘stores within stores’ in its supermarkets and has plans to add 50 more stores by Christmas to take on the likes of Amazon in the battle for shoppers during the festival season.

The new stores are part of a longer-term plan to have 2,000 ‘points of presence’ for the retailer.

“Customers are demanding more and more flexibility and more speed in terms of the way they shop with us,” Coupe added.

“We would argue very strongly that with the 2,000 points of presence, the great Argos digital capability and the supply chain that backs that up – and the fact that those businesses have access to 27 million customers a week – it gives us a reasonably powerful combination to compete in the future.

“But I don’t pretend for a moment that Amazon and others aren’t going to be significant competitors.”