Ryanair set to recruit 125 new pilots as existing reject overtime bonus offer

With mounting pressure from shareholders and increasing chaos arising out of mass cancellation of flights, Ryanair is reportedly recruiting 125 new pilots within ‘the next week or two’, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary announced today.

Just earlier today, the boss of the Irish airline O’Leary had told shareholders about not having sufficient pilots for September, October, and November and forcing around 500 pilots to delay their week’s holiday in a bid to control the situation. O’Leary also spoke about offering a pay hike to some of its pilots along with cash bonus.

However, BBC reports suggest that a letter has been sent to the company by a group of its existing pilots rejecting the offer of a tax-free £12,000 bonus in exchange for working overtime. “The pilot market is changing, and Ryanair will need to change the ways which the pilots and management work together to ensure a stable and common future for everyone,” the representatives said in the letter.

The company has already angered many customers by canceling up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks, after being left short-staffed by a botched revamp of its internal vacation planning. Ryanair estimates that the total cost will be around £22m.