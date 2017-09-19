Ryanair publishes full list of flight cancellations

Take a look

Ryanair has published the full list of flight cancellations (now less than 50 per day) between Thursday 21st September to Tuesday 31st October. These cancellations have been allocated where possible, to Ryanair’s bigger base airports, and routes with multiple daily frequencies so that Ryanair can offer these disrupted customers the maximum number of alternate flights and routes in order to minimise inconvenience to them.

The full list of these flight cancellations will appear on the Ryanair.com website later today, and customers affected by these cancellations will be emailed with offers of alternative flights or full refunds, and details of their EU261 compensation entitlement.

The airports where one line of flying will be removed for the next 6 weeks are as follows, (these airports have been selected because of the high frequency of flights Ryanair operates to/from these airports where customers can be offered the most accommodating options):

Barcelona 1 of 12 lines of flights Brussels Charl 1 of 13 lines of flights Dublin 1 of 23 lines of flights Lisbon 1 of 4 lines of flights London Stan 2 of 41 lines of flights Madrid 1 of 13 lines of flight Milan Bergamo 1 of 14 lines of flights Porto 1 of 8 lines of flights Rome Fiumi 1 of 3 lines of flights

While Ryanair sincerely regrets and apologises for these cancellations, it pointed out that they will affect less than 2 per cent of all customers over the next 6 weeks, and the majority of these passengers will be offered alternative flights on the same or next day. For those passengers who cannot, or do not wish to take the alternative flights offered they will receive a full refund and their EU261 compensation.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said;

“While over 98 per cent of our customers will not be affected by these cancellations over the next 6 weeks, we apologise unreservedly to those customers whose travel will be disrupted, and assure them that we have done our utmost to try to ensure that we can re-accommodate most of them on alternative flights on the same or next day.

Ryanair is not short of pilots – we were able to fully crew our peak summer schedule in June, July and August – but we have messed up the allocation of annual leave to pilots in Sept and Oct because we are trying to allocate a full year’s leave into a 9 month period from April to December. This issue will not recur in 2018 as Ryanair goes back onto a 12 month calendar leave year from 1st January to 31st December 2018.

This is a mess of our own making. I apologise sincerely to all our customers for any worry or concern this has caused them over the past weekend. We have only taken this decision to cancel this small proportion of our 2,500 daily flights so that we can provide extra standby cover and protect the punctuality of the 98 per cent of flights that will be unaffected by these cancellations.”