Ryanair makes a bid for Italian airline Alitalia

Budget airline makes non-binding bid

Budget airline Ryanair have made a non-binding bid for Alitalia, the Italian airline that went into administration it May, it was announced today.

On Friday Italian media reported that Alitalia had received around 10 non-binding offers, including offers from Etihad Airways.

In May the airline went into special administration for the second time since 2008, meaning the airline will now be overhauled, sold off or wound up.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “We are serious in indicating we have an interest in Alitalia.”

“But we are also serious in that our interest in Alitalia is only… if there was a significant restructuring so that Alitalia could reasonably be seen to operate on a profitable basis.”

He also added that there would need to be an “absence of Italian government interference”.

O’Leary said in June earlier this year that Ryanair would seek a majority stake in Alitalia if the company decided to invest.